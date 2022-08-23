Politics

‘APC Can’t Stand Losing 2028 Elections’ —I.B Kargbo

By Bobor Dan Kamara Honourable I.B Kargbo, a veteran journalist…

Politics

Detention of APC Supporters: SLP Sets the Record Straight

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Sierra Leone Police (SLP), in…

Politics

Wahala for Sam Sumana

By Bobor Dan Kamara The National Deputy Publicity Secretary of…

Politics

Chericoco Resigns APC Deputy Leadership

By Bobor Dan Kamara Two-time Deputy Leader and running mate…

Politics

2028 Presidential Race: Dr. Juldeh Jalloh Tops National Opinion Polls

By Alie Sonta Kamara The September National Presidential Survey involving…

AfricaPolitics

Former Kenyan Premier Raila Odinga announces candidacy for African Union chairmanship

Former Kenyan Prime Minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga on…

Politics

“Verify your personal details or forfeit your membership”

The leadership of the main opposition, All People’s Congress (APC)…

Politics

EU Ambassador bids farewell to Sierra Leone Journalists

The National Executive of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists…

Politics

As August President of the United Nations Security Council:President Bio assesses Burkina Faso, Sahel Security

Sierra Leone’s President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has concluded assessment…

NewsPolitics

Over November 26 Coup Attempt another Arrest

By Saidu Turay A succession of arrests have occurred in…

News

Salone to host UN Conference for Women in Tourism

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Minister of Tourism and Cultural…

News

Corruption Allegation! ACC Exonerates 2

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has exonerated…

News

MSF Awarded for Support to the Health Sector

By Bobor Dan Kamara Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors without borders (MSF)…

News

RAIC Boss Says Absence of Timely & Credible Info Leads to Misinformation

By Bobor Dan Kamara Director General of the Right to…

News

Corruption! FG Gold Mining Company Exposed

By Bobor Dan Kamara FG Gold Mining, a large-scale commercial…

News

Alleged Sexual Harassment: Supposed Victim Says Francis Trevor Samura is Clean

By Unisa Fofanah The supposed victim who was alleged to…

News

For Non-compliance: IMC Cancels 104 Newspapers & 11 Magazines

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Independent Media Commission has invalidated…

News

Toll Gate Workers Call for Pay Rise

By Musa Karim Sesay Toll gate workers are calling the…

News

For Wife’s Infidelity… Soldier Shoots and Kills Himself

By Bobor Dan Kamara A military officer of the Republic…

News

Court Order! ECSL Halts Kenema Chairman Bye-Elections

By Bobor Dan Kamara   The Electoral Commission for Sierra…

News

Supreme Court Judge Calls for Strengthening of Press Freedom

By Bobor Dan Kamara Justice of the Supreme Court of…

News

$480M Windfall for Electricity!

By Bobor Dan Kamara President Bio joined the Millinium Challenge…

News

Internet Shutdown! ORANGE SL in NLe 10 Billion Lawsuit

By Musa Karim Sesay Renowned businessman Bulldozer Dabor has filed…

News

Mines Ministry Debunks Exportation of Lithium

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Ministry of Mines and Mineral…

News

Weight of 2 Containers of Engine Oil linked to Shell Building Collapse

By Bobor Dan Kamara Director General of the National Disaster…

News

Over 10,000 Kroo Bay Residents under Evacuation Order

By Bobor Dan Kamara Over ten thousand people occupying the…

News

132 Journalists for Transitional Justice Reporting

By Mohamed Sinneh Kamara   National Coordinator of the Media…

News

Hardship Grips Koidu School for the Blind

By Fatmata Kamara Having little or no opportunity to support…

News

10,000 Teachers Trained to Improve Pupil Performance

By Bobor Dan Kamara The Public Relation officer of the…

News

ACC engages accountability institutions on strategic partnerships

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has played host to key accountability…

Entertainment

Salone Cubana, the New Palace in Freetown

By Musa Karim Sesay Former Salone Bar, now transformed into Salone Cubana,…

2 Min Read
Entertainment

‘Natasha Beckley Stole my $5000’ —Mr. Salone*

By Musa Karim Sesay First runner Mr. Salone 2023 Mohamed Savo Feika…

3 Min Read